    38th Infantry Division (ID) Promotes G4 staff officer to Lt. Col 03 June 2021

    38th Infantry Division (ID) Promotes G4 staff officer to Lt. Col 03 June 2021

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tierra Fernanders 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, 38th Infantry Division commanding general speaks at the promotion ceremony of Lt. Col. Harmonnie Foster at the Regional Training Institute located at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Thursday June 3, 2021.

