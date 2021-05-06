Vermont Air National Guard 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public

The Vermont Air National Guard announced that their 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public, June 5, 2021. The event will be live streamed on the Vermont Air National Guard Facebook page on June 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 12:57
|Photo ID:
|6678383
|VIRIN:
|210605-F-PL855-774
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
