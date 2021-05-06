The Vermont Air National Guard announced that their 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public, June 5, 2021. The event will be live streamed on the Vermont Air National Guard Facebook page on June 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 12:57 Photo ID: 6678383 VIRIN: 210605-F-PL855-774 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Air National Guard 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.