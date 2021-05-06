Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont Air National Guard announced that their 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public, June 5, 2021. The event will be live streamed on the Vermont Air National Guard Facebook page on June 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard 75th Anniversary will remain closed to the public, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Mountain Boys
    158fw
    VTANG

