Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable

POLARIS POINT, Guam (June 4, 2021) Machinery Repairman 1st Class Erick Klinefelter presents the capabilities of a machining lathe to Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas, during a scheduled visit aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), June 4. Menoni visited Cable at Naval Base Guam, to meet with Sailors, discuss ship operations with leadership, and see the ship’s capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

