210604-N-HV737-1088



POLARIS POINT, Guam (June 4, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Artjoms Petroves presents the capabilities of the motor rewind shop to Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, during a scheduled visit aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), June 4. Menoni visited Cable at Naval Base Guam, to meet with Sailors, discuss ship operations with leadership, and see the ship’s capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6678359 VIRIN: 210604-N-HV737-1088 Resolution: 5351x3822 Size: 1023.76 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.