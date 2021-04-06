Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable

210604-N-HV737-1072



POLARIS POINT, Guam (June 4, 2021) Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, speaks with Military Sealift Command Capt. Patrick Peck, ship’s master of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a scheduled visit, June 4. Menoni visited Cable at Naval Base Guam, to meet with Sailors, discuss ship operations with leadership, and see the ship’s capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

