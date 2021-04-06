Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 1 of 6]

    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable

    GUAM

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Oliver 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    210604-N-HV737-1012

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (June 4, 2021) Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, speaks with Capt. A.A. Alarcon, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), June 4. Menoni visited Cable at Naval Base Guam, to meet with Sailors, discuss ship operations with leadership, and see the ship’s capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 08:31
    Photo ID: 6678355
    VIRIN: 210604-N-HV737-1012
    Resolution: 4750x3393
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. John Menoni Visits USS Frank Cable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Joint Region Marianas
    Rear Adm Menoni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT