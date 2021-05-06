380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Evens (center), 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) commander, is being applauded by Col. Todd Inouye (left), 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, and Maj. Michael Bruton (right), during the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Evens assumed command of the 380th ESFS from Bruton earlier in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

