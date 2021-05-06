380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Evens (right), incoming 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) commander, receives the guidon from Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, during the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command of the 380th ESFS from Maj. Michael Bruton to Evens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

