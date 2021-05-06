380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bruton (right), outgoing 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) commander, relinquishes command by passing the squadron guidon to Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, during the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command, of the 380th ESFS from Bruton to Maj. Daniel Evens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

