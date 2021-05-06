U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bruton, (outgoing) 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) commander, gives remarks during the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Bruton will relinquish command of the 380th 380th ESFS to Maj. Daniel Evens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6678249 VIRIN: 210605-Z-BR512-1007 Resolution: 4909x3273 Size: 3.72 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.