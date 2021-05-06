380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chaplain, Capt. Thomas Duston, 380th Expeditionary Wing, gives the invocation for the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Maj. Daniel Evens will assume command of the 380th ESFS from Maj. Michael Bruton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

