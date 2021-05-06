U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, presides over the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Maj. Daniel Evens will assume command of the 380th ESFS from Maj. Michael Bruton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

This work, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.