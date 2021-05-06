U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Inouye, 380th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, as well as Maj. Michael Bruton, (outgoing) 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) commander, and Maj. Daniel Evens, (incoming) 380th ESFS commander, stand at attention facing the colors during the national anthem at the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Evens will assume command of the 380th ESFS from Bruton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 05:42 Photo ID: 6678245 VIRIN: 210605-Z-BR512-1003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.79 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.