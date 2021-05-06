A 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) patch being worn by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Shear, 380th ESFS, can be seen during the 380th ESFS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2021. Maj. Daniel Evens will assume command of the 380th ESFS from Maj. Michael Bruton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 05:44 Photo ID: 6678243 VIRIN: 210605-Z-BR512-1001 Resolution: 4907x3271 Size: 3.33 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.