Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021 [Image 10 of 13]

    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Lt. Jacob Miller, an Executive Officer with the 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, poses with Col. Anthony King, Commander of the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic on Schofield Barracks during the awards ceremony for the 2021 25th Infantry Division Best Medic Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 3, 2021. 25th Inf. Div. medics were tasked with shooting challenges, a 12 mile ruck march, a combat water survival assessment, and an obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 01:51
    Photo ID: 6678178
    VIRIN: 210604-A-RN631-874
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021 [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021
    25th Infantry Division Holds Best Medic Competition for 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Readiness
    Best Medic 2021
    BMC 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT