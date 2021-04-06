Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210604-N-ML137-1083 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prepares to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 prepares to launch. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 21:53
    Photo ID: 6678138
    VIRIN: 210604-N-ML137-1083
    Resolution: 5881x3925
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

