USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210604-N-ML137-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2021) F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 fly over the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

