    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 1 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210604-N-DW158-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2021) An E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck"
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

