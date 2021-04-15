This graphic was made June 1, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in support of LGBT+ Pride Month. The most recent change was the executive order by President Joe Biden allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6677654
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-NY200-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LGBTQ+ Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT