LGBTQ+ Pride Month

This graphic was made June 1, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in support of LGBT+ Pride Month. The most recent change was the executive order by President Joe Biden allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Leandra Garcia)

