    LGBTQ+ Pride Month [Image 3 of 3]

    LGBTQ+ Pride Month

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was made June 1, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in support of LGBT+ Pride Month. The most recent change was the executive order by President Joe Biden allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Pride
    Gay
    same-sex
    Transgender
    LGBTQ+ Pride Month

