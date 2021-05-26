U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marguerite Bussa, 33rd Fighter Wing administration functional manager, poses for a portrait May 26, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Bussa’s Filipino heritage was highlighted during the month of May for Asian American/Pacific Islander month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6677653
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-NY200-1044
|Resolution:
|2709x4071
|Size:
|715.88 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American/Pacific Islander Month [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT