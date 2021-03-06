Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Forge Exercise

    Battle Forge Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Uruguayan Army Captain Jorge Amil Andrés presents his Battle Forge OPORD to three WHINSEC evaluators as part of the culmination exercise of the Company phase. This phase is one of three main phases of the WHINSEC Captain’s Career Course – Maneuver. U.S. Army Photo by Sr. Daniel Cruz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6677650
    VIRIN: 210603-O-UX606-603
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Forge Exercise, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battle Forge Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #whinsec @southcom @Uruguay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT