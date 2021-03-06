Uruguayan Army Captain Jorge Amil Andrés presents his Battle Forge OPORD to three WHINSEC evaluators as part of the culmination exercise of the Company phase. This phase is one of three main phases of the WHINSEC Captain’s Career Course – Maneuver. U.S. Army Photo by Sr. Daniel Cruz.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6677650 VIRIN: 210603-O-UX606-603 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 5.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Forge Exercise, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.