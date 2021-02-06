Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    KESSLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Tech. Sgt. Derek Levesque from the 81st Civil Engineer Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week at yesterday's wing staff meeting! Levesque was recognized for his professionalism and dedication to training. As the assistant chief of training for the fire & emergency services flight, he leads certification and accreditation for 50 personnel. Levesque authored a 2,000 hour annual training plan that led to the certification of 25 career development courses. This attention to upgrading training was noticed and resulted in his selection as the Air Education and Training Command representative for the complete revision and re-write of the 3E7X1 Craftsman course. His devotion to innovation made him the first choice for the Future Technologies Working Group charged with identifying and implementing new technologies to advance fire protection across the DoD. Finally, he orchestrated a National Emergency Medical Technician course boosting the number of medical care technicians for the base and increasing basic life support capability to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

