RTC Graduation June 4th, 2021

Recruit division commanders stand at attention inside Atlantic Fleet Drill Hall during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US