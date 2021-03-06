RTC Graduation June 4th, 2021

A recruit guideon renders a salute during a pass-in-review ceremony inside Atlantic Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|06.03.2021
|06.04.2021 12:51
|6676950
|210603-N-PL946-1238
|6612x4873
|17.25 MB
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
|0
