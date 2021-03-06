Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC Graduation June 4th, 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    RTC Graduation June 4th, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit guideon renders a salute during a pass-in-review ceremony inside Atlantic Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Graduation June 4th, 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

