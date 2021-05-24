Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Meet with Department Heads

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210524-N-MT581-1405

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 24, 2021) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy meet with department heads from amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a question and answer session, May 24. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Meet with Department Heads, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

