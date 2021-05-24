USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Midshipmen Meet with Department Heads

210524-N-MT581-1405



PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 24, 2021) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy meet with department heads from amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a question and answer session, May 24. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

