Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WARHORSE Platoon Live Fire

    WARHORSE Platoon Live Fire

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Multiple tanks crews with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Comat Team, 1st Cavalry Division prepare to send rounds down range during their platoon live fire training event, Fort Hood, Texas, April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:02
    Photo ID: 6676750
    VIRIN: 210415-A-BT735-894
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WARHORSE Platoon Live Fire, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tank
    1CD
    Armored
    Blue Bonnet
    3ABCT
    M1A2 SEPv3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT