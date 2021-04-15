Multiple tanks crews with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Comat Team, 1st Cavalry Division prepare to send rounds down range during their platoon live fire training event, Fort Hood, Texas, April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 11:02
|Photo ID:
|6676750
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-BT735-894
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, WARHORSE Platoon Live Fire, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS
