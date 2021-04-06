Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Battle of Midway 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 4, 2021) Musician 3rd Class Sara Vega, Navy Band Great Lakes, sang the National Anthem during the annual Battle of Midway ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes' Ross Theater. The Battle of Midway, fought June 3-7, 1942 near the Central Pacific island of Midway, is considered the decisive battle of the war in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 10:31
    Photo ID: 6676720
    VIRIN: 210604-N-CC785-812
    Resolution: 2131x1731
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: GUAYNABO, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commemoration
    Navy
    Midway
    Battle of Midway

