GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 4, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes Command Master Chief Tony Corey was the emcee during the annual Battle of Midway ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes' Ross Theater. The Battle of Midway, fought June 3-7, 1942 near the Central Pacific island of Midway, is considered the decisive battle of the war in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 10:31
|Photo ID:
|6676719
|VIRIN:
|210604-N-CC785-607
|Resolution:
|3188x3200
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|ROLLA, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Midway 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
