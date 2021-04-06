Battle of Midway 2021

GREAT LAKES, Il. (June 4, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes Command Chaplain Cmdr. John Carter delivered the invocation during the annual Battle of Midway ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes' Ross Theater. The Battle of Midway, fought June 3-7, 1942 near the Central Pacific island of Midway, is considered the decisive battle of the war in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Sheppard)

