332nd Airman follows cultural tradition of service, joins the military

U.S. Air Force Capt. Monique Veneracion, a 26th Rescue Squadron Combat Systems Officer, steps away from the rescue aircraft with her equipment, May 15, 2021. The rescue squadron support operations to save downed pilots of other military members in need or rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding)

