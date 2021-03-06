Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    An Aircrew Flight Equipment Airman from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, checks out survival vests out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 3, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 07:41
    Photo ID: 6676497
    VIRIN: 210603-F-XT642-0034
    Resolution: 4050x2893
    Size: 887.3 KB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe
    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe
    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe
    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe
    Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT