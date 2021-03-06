Airmen contribute to BTF-Europe

Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen assigned to the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, Barksdale Air Force, Louisiana, support Bomber Task Force Europe by performing regular checks and maintenance on flight crews mask and helmets as well as assign additional survival equipment out of Morón Air Base, Spain, June 3, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

