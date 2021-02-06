Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC visits The Basic School [Image 15 of 16]

    SMMC visits The Basic School

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, poses for a photo with Marines at The Basic School (TBS), Triangle, Va, June 3, 2021. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to the Marines that man the supporting establishment at TBS and toured their work sections. The supporting units ensure that Marine Corps officers training at TBS are taught the basics skills to effectively lead as a Marine Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021
    Photo ID: 6676479
    VIRIN: 210602-M-DX405-0140
    Resolution: 4479x2986
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
    office
    enlisted
    Marines
    The Basic School
    19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Troy E. Black

