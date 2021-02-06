SMMC visits The Basic School

The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy medical staff at The Basic School (TBS), Triangle, Va, June 3, 2021. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to the Marines that man the supporting establishment at TBS and toured their work sections. The supporting units ensure that Marine Corps officers training at TBS are taught the basics skills to effectively lead as a Marine Officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

