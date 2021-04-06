Sgt. Jamal Walker, a Musician assigned to United States Army Japan, low crawls for a Live Fire event during the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on June 4, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:56 Photo ID: 6676422 VIRIN: 210604-A-JJ498-0006 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 4.26 MB Location: 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, United States Army Japan, Sgt. Jamal Walker low crawls for a Live Fire event [Image 22 of 22], by PFC Ian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.