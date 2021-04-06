Spc. Uriel Trejo, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, fires a M4 Carbine for a live fire event during the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on June 4, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:57 Photo ID: 6676417 VIRIN: 210604-A-QA001-0003 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 4.91 MB Location: 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo fires a M4 Carbine [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.