    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Sgt. Steven Levesque throws a Simulted Grenade [Image 14 of 22]

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Sgt. Steven Levesque throws a Simulted Grenade

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    8th Army

    Sgt. Steven Levesque, a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer assigned to 1st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Eighth Army, throws a Simulted Grenade for a live fire event during the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on June 4, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:57
    Photo ID: 6676414
    VIRIN: 210605-A-NX575-0002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Sgt. Steven Levesque throws a Simulted Grenade [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

