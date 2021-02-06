PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2021) Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, departs the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6676368 VIRIN: 210602-N-NJ919-1090 Resolution: 2553x3829 Size: 1.93 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.