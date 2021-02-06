Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America [Image 5 of 6]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (2 June, 2021) Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses the crew of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an admirals call. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 04:52
    Photo ID: 6676367
    VIRIN: 210602-N-RU810-1050
    Resolution: 4833x3222
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    forward-deployed
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    C7F
    USS America (LHA 6)
    America Amphibious Ready Group

