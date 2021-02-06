PHILIPPINE SEA (2 June, 2021) Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses the crew of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an admirals call. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6676366 VIRIN: 210602-N-RU810-1035 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.