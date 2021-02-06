Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet visits USS America

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2021) Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, second from right, arrives aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

