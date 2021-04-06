Commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG7) welcomes New York native, Yeoman 1st Class James Sorrentino. Sorrentino, a third-generation Navy man and reservist, joins CSG7 to provide undersea warfare operation support to the N1 department and hopes to scale the mighty Mt. Fuji during his time in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6676305 VIRIN: 210604-N-DS193-0031 Resolution: 5795x4139 Size: 1.05 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes New York native, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.