    Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes New York native

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG7) welcomes New York native, Yeoman 1st Class James Sorrentino. Sorrentino, a third-generation Navy man and reservist, joins CSG7 to provide undersea warfare operation support to the N1 department and hopes to scale the mighty Mt. Fuji during his time in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group Seven welcomes New York native, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

