    409th Theater Contracting Center Change of Director Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    409th Theater Contracting Center Change of Director Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Army LTC Alicia Burrows, incoming Director of the 409th Theater Contracting Center, at the Change of Director Ceremony, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, 409th Theater Contracting Center Change of Director Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

