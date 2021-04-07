US Army COL Freddy L. Adams II, Commander of the 409th Contracting Support Brigade, at the Theater Contracting Center Change of Director Ceremony, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6676252
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-TG544-0002
|Resolution:
|3600x5408
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Theater Contracting Center Change of Director Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT