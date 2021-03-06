Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Physical Assessment [Image 2 of 6]

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Physical Assessment

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Bryce Kossack, an infantryman assigned to 25th Infantry Division, prepares to execute the standing power throw while participating in an Army Combat Fitness Test on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on June 3, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

