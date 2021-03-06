Sgt. Adam Krauland, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, looks through the sights of the M249 June 3 at Grazelka Range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:12 Photo ID: 6675971 VIRIN: 210603-A-EY600-873 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.15 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship [Image 7 of 7], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.