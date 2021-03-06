Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship [Image 4 of 7]

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    Staff Sgt. Timothy Iott, 59th Signal Brigade, looks through the sights of M240B June 3 on Grazelka Range at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6675970
    VIRIN: 210603-A-EY600-664
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship [Image 7 of 7], by SGT DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 202: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship
    USARPAC BWC 2021: Alaska Marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    USARPAC BWC 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT