    3d Marine Regiment Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    3d Marine Regiment Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gilbert D. Juarez, outgoing commanding officer, 3rd Marines, addresses the audience during his change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, June 3, 2021. Col. Juarez relinquished command to Lt. Col. Rollin A. Steele. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Olivia G. Knapp.)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Change of Command
    MAGTF
    III MEF
    3d Marine Regiment
    3d MARDIV

