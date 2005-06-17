U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gilbert D. Juarez, outgoing commanding officer, 3rd Marines, addresses the audience during his change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, June 3, 2021. Col. Juarez relinquished command to Lt. Col. Rollin A. Steele. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Olivia G. Knapp.)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2005
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 18:36
|Photo ID:
|6675865
|VIRIN:
|050617-M-CG676-0016
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Regiment Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT