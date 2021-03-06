SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz conducts a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
