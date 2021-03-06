Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange [Image 1 of 7]

    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 3, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6675820
    VIRIN: 210603-D-XI929-1001
    Resolution: 6781x4521
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange
    SD, Israel Minister of Defense Bilateral exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Bilateral
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    SecDefAustin
    Israeli Minster of Defense Benny Gantz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT